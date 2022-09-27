Somerville Kurt F Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 2.5% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after acquiring an additional 492,643 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after acquiring an additional 487,226 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 83,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

