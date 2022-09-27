Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,250 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Somerville Kurt F reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.51. 304,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,198. The company has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

