South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 167.5% from the August 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOUHY shares. Citigroup cut South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered South32 from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 193 ($2.33) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.60.

OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. South32 has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $20.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

