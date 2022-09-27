SparksPay (SPK) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $28,811.69 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

FeatherCoin (FTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,703,584 coins and its circulating supply is 11,827,975 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Discord | Facebook | YouTube | BitcoinTalk | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.