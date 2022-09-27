SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Position Lowered by Integrated Capital Management Inc.

Integrated Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 331,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 150,091 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 111,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,255. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $36.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.