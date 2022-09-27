SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 609,985 shares.The stock last traded at $114.88 and had previously closed at $114.14.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.51.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after buying an additional 146,323 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

