Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at B. Riley

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.86. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

