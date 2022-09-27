Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

TSE TOY opened at C$42.15 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$39.85 and a twelve month high of C$51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.21.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at C$157,351.70. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Blom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total transaction of C$382,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$356,859.63. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. Insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,826 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.91.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

