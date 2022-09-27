Spirit Airlines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 58,360 put options on the company. This is an increase of 533% compared to the typical volume of 9,218 put options.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 27,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,940. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,732 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Melius assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

