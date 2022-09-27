SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
SSE Stock Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. SSE has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $24.18.
About SSE
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
