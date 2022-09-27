Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CFO Sells $77,826.08 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 2,426 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $77,826.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,586.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 96,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,226. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $711.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.40. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMP. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

