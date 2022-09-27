Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,799 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.1% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. 228,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,589. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

