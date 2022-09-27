Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €16.50 ($16.84) and last traded at €16.60 ($16.94). 6,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 320,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.35 ($17.70).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.90 ($25.41).

Stevanato Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €17.15 and a 200 day moving average of €16.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of €234.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €228.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

