Stifel Nicolaus Cuts WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$169.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.33.

TSE WSP traded down C$4.70 on Tuesday, hitting C$144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 127,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,804. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$156.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$151.94.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 6.7499996 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

