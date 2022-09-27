Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 27th (AG, ALLO, BAG, BMY, CBG, CET, CIGI, ERGO, FA, GSK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 27th:

AG.L (LON:AG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Acumen Capital. They currently have a C$1.80 target price on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on the stock.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price target on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3i Group (LON:III) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,860 ($22.47) target price on the stock.

Inchcape (LON:INCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($12.51) price target on the stock.

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $56.50 price target on the stock.

Real Brokerage (TSE:REAX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price on the stock.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 425 ($5.14) price target on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price target on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. The firm currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

