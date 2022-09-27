Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 449,348 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 711% compared to the typical daily volume of 55,418 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 557,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,492,524. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.75. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.94 and a 1-year high of $135.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $865,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 178.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $6,465,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

