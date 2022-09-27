Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,969 call options on the company. This is an increase of 207% compared to the typical volume of 1,620 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 261,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,567. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

