StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.25. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

