StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

