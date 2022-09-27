StockNews.com Lowers Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

STNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.48. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -63.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

