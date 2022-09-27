Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives $17.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
