S&U plc (LON:SUS) Plans GBX 35 Dividend

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

S&U Stock Up 1.0 %

LON SUS traded up GBX 20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,050 ($24.77). The stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471. S&U has a 1 year low of GBX 1,900 ($22.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($35.65). The stock has a market cap of £249.10 million and a PE ratio of 648.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,146.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,254.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 36.94 and a quick ratio of 36.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Graham Coombs acquired 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,180 ($26.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,881.60 ($24,023.20).

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

