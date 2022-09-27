S&U plc (LON:SUS) Plans GBX 35 Dividend

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

S&U Stock Up 1.0 %

LON SUS traded up GBX 20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,050 ($24.77). The stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471. S&U has a 1 year low of GBX 1,900 ($22.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($35.65). The stock has a market cap of £249.10 million and a PE ratio of 648.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,146.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,254.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 36.94 and a quick ratio of 36.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Graham Coombs acquired 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,180 ($26.34) per share, for a total transaction of £19,881.60 ($24,023.20).

About S&U

(Get Rating)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

