Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Downgrades Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) to Neutral

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Safehold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAFE opened at $27.27 on Friday. Safehold has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 39.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

