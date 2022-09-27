SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,618 MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth $1,183,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $250,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $3,196,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $5,702,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth $97,750,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $42.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Articles

