SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,702,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,751,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,966. SunHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

