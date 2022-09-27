Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 6.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.14 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 6,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,434,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.