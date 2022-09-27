Super Zero Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 27th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.20 million and $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000136 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,351,158 coins and its circulating supply is 369,241,323 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

