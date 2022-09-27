Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $100.20

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 102.80 ($1.24), with a volume of 1048999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.40 ($1.26).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Superdry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 359 ($4.34).

Get Superdry alerts:

Superdry Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.65.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.