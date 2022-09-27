sUSD (SUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.07 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $74.44 million and $4.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00005141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010955 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066532 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10171182 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 71,745,913 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.