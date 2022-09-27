SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Short Interest Update

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 289.0% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVBP stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. 29,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,287. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.