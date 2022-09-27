S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares during the period.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

