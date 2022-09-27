Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 39,900 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 611.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CQQQ traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. 4,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,843. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

