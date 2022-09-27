Sycomore Asset Management Has $3.24 Million Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.83% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $3,592,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $14,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of SDAC stock remained flat at $9.85 on Tuesday. 12,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,378. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

