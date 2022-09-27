Sycomore Asset Management Has $44,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $205.14. 17,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,166. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average of $227.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

