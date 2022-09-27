Sycomore Asset Management Lowers Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 24,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

