SYM FINANCIAL Corp Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,058. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $136.70 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

