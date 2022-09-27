Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SYIEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,462. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

