Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Reduced by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,904,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,057,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,842,000 after acquiring an additional 167,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

