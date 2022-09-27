Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.39. 642,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.65.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

