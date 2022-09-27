Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.
Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of TVE traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.39. 642,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.65.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.
