TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of TB SA Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TB SA Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,596. TB SA Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

TB SA Acquisition Company Profile

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

