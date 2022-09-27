TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (TSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 14th

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 208,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,097. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.