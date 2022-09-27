TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.19 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-3.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.56.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $220,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,901,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,508,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,094 shares of company stock worth $3,585,190. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

