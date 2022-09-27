TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Cfra

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cfra from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $119.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,610.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,610.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $33,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,269.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,190. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 152,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.8% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 23.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.