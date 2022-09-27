Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $112,693.00

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00004781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $392,452.97 and approximately $112,693.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

