Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1552 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TNABY remained flat at $10.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 227. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.36. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Separately, CLSA downgraded Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

