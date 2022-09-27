Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 4.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 488,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,509,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
