Tenret Co LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tenret Co LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. 249,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,917. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.