Tenret Co LLC Purchases 35,597 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tenret Co LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.8% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. 6,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

