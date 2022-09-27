Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 270,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.76) to €7.55 ($7.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

