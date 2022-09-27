Terra One Day Volume Tops $200.45 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00013054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $2.56 billion and $200.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007580 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011000 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00012240 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000253 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,028,689,384 coins and its circulating supply is 164,753,173 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
